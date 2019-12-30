Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (IPAR, NHTC, MED, USNA, HLF)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Inter Parfums ranks highest with a an RPE of $1.7 million. Following is Natural Health with a an RPE of $1.3 million. Medifast Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $826,000.

Usana Health Sci follows with a an RPE of $599,000, and Herbalife Ltd rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $542,000.

