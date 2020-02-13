Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (EL, IPAR, COTY, MED, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Estee Lauder ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 48.62. Following is Inter Parfums with a a P/E ratio of 47.30. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 44.19.

Medifast Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 37.14, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 19.17.

