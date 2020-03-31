Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (NUS, HLF, COTY, MED, USNA)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks highest with a EPS growth of 3,026.0%. Herbalife Ltd is next with a EPS growth of 2,368.0%. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 1,551.7%.

Medifast Inc follows with a EPS growth of 1,337.2%, and Usana Health Sci rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 1,142.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Usana Health Sci. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Usana Health Sci in search of a potential trend change.