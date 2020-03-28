Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (EPC, EL, COTY, NUS, IPAR)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Edgewell Persona ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 88.7. Following is Estee Lauder with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.5. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 76.6.

Nu Skin Enterp-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 55.2, and Inter Parfums rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 14.0.

