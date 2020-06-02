Top 5 Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (REV, EPC, COTY, HLF, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Revlon Inc-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 25.2. Following is Edgewell Persona with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 14.3. Coty Inc-Cl A ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.5.

Herbalife Ltd follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0, and Estee Lauder rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Revlon Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have REV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.