Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (SWM, GLT, RFP, NP, UFS)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:37am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a sales per share of $33.20. Following is Glatfelter with a sales per share of $37.05. Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $37.62.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a sales per share of $59.69, and Domtar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $82.87.

