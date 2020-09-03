Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (SWM, NP, GLT, UFS, CLW)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Schweitzer-Maudu ranks lowest with a an RPE of $281,000. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a an RPE of $384,000. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $387,000.
Domtar Corp follows with a an RPE of $520,000, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $527,000.
