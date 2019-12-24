Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (CLW, UFS, GLT, NP, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20. Domtar Corp is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.46. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.49.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.20, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.27.

