Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (NP, UFS, GLT, CLW, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Neenah Paper Inc ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Following is Domtar Corp with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Glatfelter ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Clearwater follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.03.

