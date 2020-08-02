Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CLW, GLT, UFS, NP, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Clearwater ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Glatfelter is next with a a current ratio of 1.7. Domtar Corp ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.2.

Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a current ratio of 2.3, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.9.

