Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (NP, CLW, RFP, SWM, GLT)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Neenah Paper Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 2,061.5%. Following is Clearwater with a ROE of 1,753.3%. Resolute Forest Products Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,337.4%.
Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a ROE of 765.0%, and Glatfelter rounds out the top five with a ROE of 29.1%.
