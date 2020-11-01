Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (GLT, NP, UFS, SWM, CLW)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Glatfelter ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 18.89. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 15.69. Domtar Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.59.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a P/E ratio of 11.20, and Clearwater rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 9.25.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Schweitzer-Maudu. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Schweitzer-Maudu in search of a potential trend change.