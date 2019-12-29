Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (CLW, SWM, GLT, NP, UFS)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Clearwater ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 126.1. Following is Schweitzer-Maudu with a a debt to equity ratio of 125.2. Glatfelter ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 67.9.
Neenah Paper Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 63.9, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 45.5.
