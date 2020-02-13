Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (SWM, CLW, NP, GLT, UFS)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.36. Clearwater is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.26. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.25.
Glatfelter follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 27.81, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.68.
