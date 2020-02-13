MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (SWM, CLW, NP, GLT, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Schweitzer-Maudu ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.36. Clearwater is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.26. Neenah Paper Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.25.

Glatfelter follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 27.81, and Domtar Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 21.68.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schweitzer-Maudu on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.01. Since that call, shares of Schweitzer-Maudu have fallen 13.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

