Top 5 Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Beta (GLT, RFP, CLW, UFS, SWM)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Glatfelter ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Resolute Forest Products Inc is next with a a beta of 1.2. Clearwater ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.2.
Domtar Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.
