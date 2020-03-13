MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (GPK, UFPT, SEE, BMS, SON)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Graphic Packagin ranks lowest with a sales per share of $15.51. Ufp Technologies is next with a sales per share of $21.14. Sealed Air Corp ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $25.46.

Bemis Co follows with a sales per share of $44.73, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $51.37.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonoco Products on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.73. Since that call, shares of Sonoco Products have fallen 20.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

