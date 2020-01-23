Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (WRK, IP, GPK, SON, BMS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Westrock Co ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.69. Following is Intl Paper Co with a a price to sales ratio of 0.80. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.07.

Sonoco Products follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.15, and Bemis Co rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.28.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Graphic Packagin on September 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $14.08. Since that recommendation, shares of Graphic Packagin have risen 17.0%. We continue to monitor Graphic Packagin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.