Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (IP, WRK, PKG, SON, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Intl Paper Co ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 11.31. Following is Westrock Co with a a P/E ratio of 12.94. Packaging Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.22.

Sonoco Products follows with a a P/E ratio of 20.50, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 21.21.

