Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GPK, IP, UFPT, SEE, SON)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:17am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Graphic Packagin ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.88. Intl Paper Co is next with a FCF per share of $0.89. Ufp Technologies ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.98.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.29, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.60.

Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share graphic packagin intl paper co ufp technologies sealed air corp sonoco products

Ticker(s): GPK IP UFPT SEE SON

