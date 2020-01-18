Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GPK, IP, UFPT, SEE, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Graphic Packagin ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.88. Intl Paper Co is next with a FCF per share of $0.89. Ufp Technologies ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.98.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.29, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.60.

