Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (UFPT, BMS, AVY, SON, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%. Following is Bemis Co with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%.

Sonoco Products follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.4%.

