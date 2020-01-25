Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (UFPT, AVY, BMS, GPK, SON)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.8%. Avery Dennison is next with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%. Bemis Co ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.9%.

Graphic Packagin follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.5%.

