MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PKG, AVY, SON, SEE, WRK)

Written on Sun, 02/09/2020 - 5:10am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Packaging Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.3%. Avery Dennison is next with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 24.0%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 25.6%, and Westrock Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 44.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Packaging Corp and will alert subscribers who have PKG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest ebitda growth packaging corp avery dennison sonoco products sealed air corp westrock co

Ticker(s): PKG AVY SON SEE WRK

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.