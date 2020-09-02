Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (PKG, AVY, SON, SEE, WRK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Packaging Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 17.3%. Avery Dennison is next with a EBITDA growth of 19.5%. Sonoco Products ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 24.0%.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 25.6%, and Westrock Co rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 44.9%.

