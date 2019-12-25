MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (UFPT, GPK, AVY, BMS, SEE)

Written on Wed, 12/25/2019 - 12:29am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Ufp Technologies ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.7%. Following is Graphic Packagin with a an earnings yield of 4.0%. Avery Dennison ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.0%.

Bemis Co follows with a an earnings yield of 4.2%, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Avery Dennison on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $116.07. Since that recommendation, shares of Avery Dennison have risen 14.5%. We continue to monitor Avery Dennison for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

