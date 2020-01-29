Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (PKG, IP, GPK, WRK, SEE)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Packaging Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $452,000. Following is Intl Paper Co with a an RPE of $411,000. Graphic Packagin ranks third highest with a an RPE of $371,000.
Westrock Co follows with a an RPE of $350,000, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $304,000.
