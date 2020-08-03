Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (BMS, GPK, IP, WRK, SEE)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Bemis Co ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 114.3%. Graphic Packagin is next with a EBITDA growth of 58.7%. Intl Paper Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 51.5%.

Westrock Co follows with a EBITDA growth of 44.9%, and Sealed Air Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 25.6%.

