Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (BMS, SEE, GPK, IP, WRK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Bemis Co ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6. Sealed Air Corp is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5. Graphic Packagin ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4.

Intl Paper Co follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, and Westrock Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Westrock Co and will alert subscribers who have WRK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.