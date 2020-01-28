Top 5 Companies in the Paper Packaging Industry With the Highest Beta (WRK, IP, PKG, SEE, GPK)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Westrock Co ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Intl Paper Co with a a beta of 1.1. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Sealed Air Corp follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Graphic Packagin rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

