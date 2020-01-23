Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (SENEA, LWAY, FARM, THS, LNDC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Seneca Foods-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Following is Lifeway Foods with a a price to sales ratio of 0.35. Farmer Bros Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.38.

Treehouse Foods follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.43, and Landec Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.60.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Treehouse Foods on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $53.68. Since that call, shares of Treehouse Foods have fallen 12.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.