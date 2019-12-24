Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (SENEA, LWAY, FARM, THS, LNDC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Seneca Foods-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.28. Lifeway Foods is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.29. Farmer Bros Co ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.41.

Treehouse Foods follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.44, and Landec Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.59.

