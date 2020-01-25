Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (BETR, JJSF, LANC, MKC, BUFF)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Amplify Snack Br ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.1%. J & J Snack Food is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%. Lancaster Colony ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.8%.

Mccormick-N/V follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.9%, and Blue Buffalo Pet rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amplify Snack Br on December 13th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.85. Since that recommendation, shares of Amplify Snack Br have risen 75.3%. We continue to monitor Amplify Snack Br for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.