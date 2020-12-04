Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (SAFM, K, KHC, HSY, JJSF)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Sanderson Farms ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -24.8%. Following is Kellogg Co with a EBITDA growth of 4.4%. Kraft Heinz Co/T ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 4.6%.

Hershey Co/The follows with a EBITDA growth of 6.0%, and J & J Snack Food rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 9.3%.

