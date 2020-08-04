Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (KHC, BGS, TSN, SAFM, CALM)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kraft Heinz Co/T ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 14.0%. B&G Foods Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 11.9%. Tyson Foods-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 11.3%.

Sanderson Farms follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%, and Cal-Maine Foods rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%.

