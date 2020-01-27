Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry with the Best Relative Performance (HSY , HRL , BGS , MKC , CPB )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY ) ranks first with a gain of 0.55%; Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) ranks second with a gain of 0.51%; and B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks third with a gain of 0.06%.

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC ) follows with a loss of 0.06% and Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.35%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Campbell Soup Co on June 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.95. Since that recommendation, shares of Campbell Soup Co have risen 19.1%. We continue to monitor Campbell Soup Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.