Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BGS , MKC , SJM , HRL , KHC )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks first with a gain of 7.91%; Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.68%; and Jm Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM ) ranks third with a loss of 0.31%.

Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) follows with a loss of 0.43% and Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.85%.

