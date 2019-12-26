Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BGS , GIS , MDLZ , CPB , K )

We looked at the Packaged Foods & Meats industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.47%; General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks second with a gain of 0.49%; and Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ ) ranks third with a gain of 0.48%.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) follows with a gain of 0.24% and Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.22%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kellogg Co on July 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $56.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Kellogg Co have risen 21.6%. We continue to monitor Kellogg Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.