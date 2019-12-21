Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (OKE, HEP, GNRT, STNG, NAT)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Oneok Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 475.6%. Holly Energy Partners LP is next with a EPS growth of 568.6%. Gener8 Maritime ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 710.1%.

Scorpio Tankers follows with a EPS growth of 814.0%, and Nordic American rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 892.0%.

