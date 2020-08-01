Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (AM, GLNG, KMI, TK, OKE)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Antero Midstream Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.2. Following is Golar Lng Ltd with a a current ratio of 0.3. Kinder Morgan In ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 0.4.

Teekay Corp follows with a a current ratio of 0.6, and Oneok Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 0.7.

