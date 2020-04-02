Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (GLOG, GEL, LNG, WMB, SFL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Gaslog Ltd ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 252.0%. Following is Genesis Energy LP with a future earnings growth of 62.7%. Cheniere Energy ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 60.6%.

Williams Cos Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 19.1%, and Ship Finance rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 17.4%.

