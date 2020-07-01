Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (TCP, OKE, HEP, GLOG, GEL)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

TC PipeLines LP ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.01. Following is Oneok Inc with a FCF per share of $2.70. Holly Energy Partners LP ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.36.

Gaslog Ltd follows with a FCF per share of $1.75, and Genesis Energy LP rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.59.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of TC PipeLines LP on December 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.51. Since that recommendation, shares of TC PipeLines LP have risen 3.1%. We continue to monitor TC PipeLines LP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.