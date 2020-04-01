Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (GNRT, STNG, LNG, ASC, TNK)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Gener8 Maritime ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 19.7. Following is Scorpio Tankers with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 19.7. Cheniere Energy ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.9.

Ardmore Shipping follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.1, and Teekay Tank-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gener8 Maritime and will alert subscribers who have GNRT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.