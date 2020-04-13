Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (LNG, CQP, TCP, HEP, SUN)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Cheniere Energy ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 90.79. Cheniere Energy Partners LP is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 89.38. TC PipeLines LP ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.52.

Holly Energy Partners LP follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 67.49, and Sunoco LP rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.18.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cheniere Energy. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cheniere Energy in search of a potential trend change.