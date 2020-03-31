Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (PEIX, REGI, NS, MPC, CVI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest sales growth.

Pacific Ethanol ranks lowest with a sales growth of 46.1%. Renewable Energy is next with a sales growth of 573.2%. Nustar Energy L P ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 814.4%.

Marathon Petrole follows with a sales growth of 1,995.4%, and Cvr Energy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 2,392.7%.

