Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (INT, AE, PBF, ALJ, DK)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

World Fuel Svcs ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.07. Adams Resources is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.11. Pbf Energy Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.12.

Alon Usa Energy follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22, and Delek Us Holding rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25.

