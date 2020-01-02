Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (HFC, INT, PSX, DK, TSO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Hollyfrontier Co ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.1%. World Fuel Svcs is next with a future earnings growth of 17.1%. Phillips 66 ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 20.5%.

Delek Us Holding follows with a future earnings growth of 24.2%, and Tesoro Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 26.1%.

