Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (NS, DK, ALJ, MPC, PARR)

Written on Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:29am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Nustar Energy L P ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Following is Delek Us Holding with a a current ratio of 1.0. Alon Usa Energy ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Marathon Petrole follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Par Pacific Hold rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Par Pacific Hold on December 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.46. Since that call, shares of Par Pacific Hold have fallen 38.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

