Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (NS, DK, ALJ, MPC, PARR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Nustar Energy L P ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 0.6. Following is Delek Us Holding with a a current ratio of 1.0. Alon Usa Energy ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1.

Marathon Petrole follows with a a current ratio of 1.3, and Par Pacific Hold rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.3.

