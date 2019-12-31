Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (INT, PSX, HFC, MPC, TSO)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

World Fuel Svcs ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Following is Phillips 66 with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Marathon Petrole follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Tesoro Corp rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

