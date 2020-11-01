Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (DK, CVI, INT, PSX, REX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Delek Us Holding ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 72.19. Cvr Energy Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 27.90. World Fuel Svcs ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 23.02.

Phillips 66 follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.44, and Rex American Res rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 20.13.

