Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (VLO, MPC, HFC, PSX, REX)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:19am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Valero Energy ranks highest with a FCF per share of $9.28. Following is Marathon Petrole with a FCF per share of $7.65. Hollyfrontier Co ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.85.

Phillips 66 follows with a FCF per share of $3.53, and Rex American Res rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.57.

