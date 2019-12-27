Top 5 Companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry With the Highest Beta (AE, CVI, DK, PEIX, MPC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Adams Resources ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Cvr Energy Inc is next with a a beta of 1.3. Delek Us Holding ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Pacific Ethanol follows with a a beta of 1.2, and Marathon Petrole rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

